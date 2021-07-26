Chalkfest voting is open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can help decide the best chart artwork across the Chippewa Valley.

Voting for Volume One's 14th annual Chalkfest is now open. This year's event was virtual, and artists ranged in age from 8 to 70. They sent in pictures of their best concrete and blacktop masterpieces.

There will be six winners, one from each category. The categories vary by group and age.

Volume One's Chase Kunkel said there is no prize for the winners besides the glory of winning Chalkfest.

"Chalkfest was doing pretty good this year, considering it is the second consecutive virtual year we have had. We've got almost 80 people signed up, and there are over 250 photos that have been submitted," Kunkel said.

The deadline to vote is Aug. 1 and winners will be announced on Aug.5. To see all the submissions, click or tap here.

According to Volume One, next year's Chalkfest will be held in-person at UW-Eau Claire.