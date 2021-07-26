5 Express players invited to Major League Dreams Showcase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WQOW) - Four Eau Claire Express players will perform in front of Major League Baseball scouts next week, the Northwoods League announced Monday.

Eau Claire's Connor Burns, Carter Graham, Eddie Park, Luke Trahan, and Alec Baker will participate in the event on Tuesday, August 3 at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The Showcase will feature a day full of workouts in front of a panel of scouts, followed by a doubleheader with top players from the Northwoods League.

Eau Claire's group of players will participate in the second game of the doubleheader.

Tickets for the event are available through the La Crosse Loggers' website.