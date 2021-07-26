3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them. The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, who were both 24, and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers. The quarry is located northeast of La Crosse along the Minnesota border. La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how the men died. The sheriff’s office on Sunday said investigators believe the men and their killer or killers were acquainted, but they didn’t specify how they might have known each other.