Untouchable: Aussie women continue 4×100 freestyle dominance

4:36 am National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The Aussie women claimed a third straight gold in the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay in world-record time at the Olympics. Bronte Campbell led them off Sunday and her older sister Cate swam anchor to power the Aussies home in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds. They broke through the 3:30 mark and bettered their own world record of 3:30.05 set at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. An Aussie victory in the women’s 4×100 freestyle is now almost expected at the Olympics. Bronte Campbell said “we were just going out there to do our job.”

Associated Press

