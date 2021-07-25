Three Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball teams win state titles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A dominant season for Eau Claire Babe Ruth baseball ended with several state titles.

A 13u, 14u, and 15u team each won state championships over the weekend. Both Eau Claire Red and Blue teams battled against each other in the state title game, with the Blue team coming out on top with a 9-5 win.

Both 14u teams have qualified for the Ohio Valley Regional in Indiana next week. 13u will host their regional tournament at Mount Simon starting on Thursday.