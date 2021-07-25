Storm chances and humidity return for the work week

After 3 days straight in the 90s, we are officially in a heat wave. Humidity was not as bad Sunday, but will return on Monday with storm chances.

Highs reached 90s in Eau Claire on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Dewpoints stayed low and gave us a less muggy feel. Temps will reach the low 60s Sunday night with a mostly clear sky.

We can expect some slight storm chances as we wake up on Monday. There is no risk of these storms being severe until they return on Monday night.

Slight chances of storms with a partly cloudy sky is what you can expect for Monday. Monday will be a bit breezy with slight storm chances returning around 9 PM.

The storms that move in Monday night will be more organized. These storms could be strong and can even become severe. Hail and strong straight line wind gusts are possible until clearing by Tuesday morning.

We will get a brief break from storms during the day Tuesday, until more storms arrive during the night and into Wednesday morning.

We will begin to see more of the sun on Thursday and Friday until more storm chances return on the weekend.