Prost! Lazy Monk begins pouring Oktoberfest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local brewery has just tapped its annual Oktoberfest brew.

Lazy Monk Brewing owner Theresa Frank said Oktoberfest is the spot's most popular beer, which is why they begin pouring it in July.



'Oktoberfest' the beer, and the celebration, is a historic tradition in Germany that German immigrants brought to the U.S. over the last two centuries. The beer is known for being an amber and malty lager, something Frank said they try to brew as close to the traditional European style as possible.

"We get all of our hops and our grains from Germany for the particular beer, so when you're drinking it, you're drinking very similar to what you'd be drinking in Munich or any surrounding breweries in that area," Frank said.

As for the Oktoberfest celebration, Frank said that will take place in September.