Ohtani’s MLB-best 35th HR lifts Angels past Twins 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Ohtani lasered a line drive into the right-field seats in the sixth inning for a solo homer that broke a 2-all tie. The Angels overcame an early two-run deficit to take three of four games in the series. Max Stassi added three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels. Max Kepler and Brent Rooker led off with back-to-back home runs for the Twins, now a season-worst 16 games under .500.