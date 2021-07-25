Museum seeking help ahead of ‘Then and Now’ exhibit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It may be almost a year away, but the Chippewa Valley Museum is planning how to celebrate Eau Claire's 150th birthday, and are looking for some help along the way.

From April to August 2022, the museum will host a new exhibit: Eau Claire Then and Now. The exhibit will show photographs of spots around town sometime over the past century and a half, alongside a photo taken recently.

This is something the museum has been doing for a while now via Facebook posts, with the coming exhibit showcasing how much the City of Clear Water has changed.

"Every Friday, the museum does a Chippewa Valley Museum Then and Now post," said development director, Rachel Meyers. "They're a variety of different areas around the city, they're very popular, and the descriptions are really honest. It clearly depicts how the change occurred, or what the change might have been and why."

The museum is asking for donations to help bring this exhibit to life.



They are also looking for more photographs of area neighborhoods taken between the 1960s and 1990s. If you have photos you want to share, email museum archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer at j.kiffmeyer@cvmuseum.com