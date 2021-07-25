Barria scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Minnesota

Los Angeles Angels (48-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-57, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.

The Twins are 23-27 on their home turf. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 21-27 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 34, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Patrick Sandoval earned his third victory and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Los Angeles. Jose Berrios took his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 35 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 home runs and is slugging .666.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.