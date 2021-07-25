Altoona tops Osceola twice, advances to legion baseball state

BALDWIN (WQOW)- Altoona's legion baseball team fell to the loser's bracket of the Region 1 tournament on Friday with a loss to Baldwin, but fought back to play in the title game. They'd have to win twice to advance to the state tournament, and they did just that.

The Reds topped Osceola 13-9 in game one to force a second matchup that began just 20 minutes afterwards. Altoona came out on top again, winning 6-4 and holding off a late Osceola push. The win punches the Reds' ticket to the Class A American Legion State Tournament, which begins on Friday.