(WQOW)- A Chippewa Valley native is headed to the NHL.

Altoona native and incoming Badgers freshman defenseman Daniel Laatsch was selected 215th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL draft.

Laatsch most recently played with the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL, and is committed to Wisconsin for the upcoming season. He is the second Badger selected in the 2021 NHL Draft.