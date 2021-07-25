70-year-old theatre re-opens to showcase stage performances after COVID shutdown

HAYWARD, WI (KBJR) -- A Hayward hub for community activity is prepared to get back to business after shutting down for nearly a year and a half due to COVID.

The Park Center, formerly known as The Park Theatre, will re-open at the beginning of August.

Its first performance back features a tale of two Minnesota women from Minneapolis, who share their story about paddling from Minneapolis to Hudson all by themselves.

Chris Ruckdaschal of Hayward's Chamber of Commerce, says it's an icon of Hayward as it's a hub for all sorts of community activities.

"It's kind of an iconic part of our community you know it's very unique. It's that old-fashioned type of theatre and they have just tremendous shows throughout the year," Ruckaschal said.

The structure was originally built in 1948 as a movie theatre.

Since, it has been converted to a stage theatre for various uses such as plays, musical performances, or film showings.

The Hudson Bay Presentation will be Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

