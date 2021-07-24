WI Men’s Fastpitch State Tournament comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Men play softball too, and the best in the state are competing this weekend right here in the Chippewa Valley.

Carson Park is hosting the North American Fastpitch Association's Wisconsin Men's State Tournament. 15 teams from around the Midwest, with players from numerous countries are fighting for the state title ahead of nationals next week.

It's the first time in the 28-year tournament history that it has been held in Eau Claire, and officials are thrilled to play at Carson Park to grow the game in the area.

"I think this is actually huge for the local parks and rec league who helped us out with this event," said Jason Krueger, sports sales manager for Visit Eau Claire. "Just really getting that exposure that we do have such great facilities here, and such great local talent, I think it's a win-win for the participants and the future events that we can host."

"They haven't had any tournaments here in some time," said Loren Lathrop, vice president of NAFA. "We're really happy to come here because it's an absolutely fantastic facility. They treat us very good, and we hope to come back in the very near future."

The tournament continues on Sunday, with championships scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The event is open to the public free of charge.