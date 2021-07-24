SHERIFF: Triple homicide victims identified

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has released the names of the victims of the triple homicide in the Town of Hamilton.

Their names are: Peng Lor, 24, no permanent address; Nemo Yang, 24, no permanent address; and Trevor J. Maloney, 23, last known addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, it said that all three were "Frequently residing in and around the La Crosse area."

The statement goes on to say that investigators continue to follow up on information regarding the whereabouts of the men in the 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

It concludes by stating, "The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims. Our team and assisting agencies are working diligently in the pursuit of justice for your lost loved ones."

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Saturday that they've now identified the three victims in a triple homicide and where they died.

Three men, believed to be in their late 20s were found at the entrance to the Milestone Quarry at N6290 County Highway M between West Salem and Holmen in the Town of Hamilton early Friday morning when two workers arrived at the location. Friday evening, the sheriff said that one of the men was believed to be white and the other two Asian.

He told WXOW that the deaths of the men happened at the quarry where they were found. For investigative reasons, how the men were killed is not being released.

Authorities spent most of Friday at the scene gathering evidence related to the crime.

The sheriff said he's confident the incident isn't related to the owners of the quarry.

In speaking to WXOW, he said preliminary autopsy results are expected by Sunday morning. Other lab results including toxicology may take several weeks to process. The autopsies are taking place Saturday in Rochester.

While there aren't any suspects, the sheriff said investigators are tracking down and questioning known associates of the three men.

Sheriff Wolf said that a group of one dozen investigators is working on the case trying to determine the movements of the men in the day before they were discovered. The group includes investigators from the La Crosse Police Department and the state's Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff Wolf said they were working last night and Saturday morning to notify family and next of kin. He said in a statement to WXOW that notifications should be completed by Saturday afternoon. At that point, the names of the victims will be released.

He said at this time, he doesn't know if the deaths were either drug or gang-related.

Again, the sheriff's office is asking people in that area for help. If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or has any security video between nighttime on July 22 and 5 a.m. on July 23, you can contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office at 608-785-9629, 608-785-5942, or Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477.

More information is expected Saturday afternoon. We will have the latest updates on WXOW.com