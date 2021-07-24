Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 2:18AM CDT until July 24 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Somerset, or 24 miles north of River Falls, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Star Prairie, Amery and Clear Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.