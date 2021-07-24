Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 2:03AM CDT until July 24 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chisago County in east central Minnesota…

Northern Washington County in east central Minnesota…

Northern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

South central Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hugo, or 20

miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Scandia around 210 AM CDT.

Somerset and Osceola around 215 AM CDT.

New Richmond around 220 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Star

Prairie, Amery and Clear Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.