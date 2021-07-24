Sandoval has no-hit bid end in 9th; Angels beat Twins 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Sandoval, a 24-year-old lefty who began the game with a 3-13 career record, struck out a career-high 13. He was trying to pitch the eighth no-hitter of the season, which would’ve tied the major league record. The Twins hadn’t come close to a hit until Rooker, who fanned his first three times up, flared an opposite-field fly that fell just inside the line in right. Sandoval smiled after the ball fell, retired the next batter and then was pulled after 108 pitches. He walked one and hit two.