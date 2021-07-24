Ninth annual “Freedom Fest” raises money for veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Motorcyclists hit the road Saturday for a 110 mile journey, all to raise money and support for area veterans.

The local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) met at the Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson Saturday morning before hitting the road, ending at Loopy's restaurant.



Chapter 452 commander Todd Hicks said they were asking riders to give what they could, with all the money donated to support the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home.

"Our motto is 'vets helping vets' so it doesn't matter if the guy was in for a year, or he spent a lifetime in, we raise money if they need help on anything, like paying bills or something like that," Hicks said. "We help them out as much as possible."

Hicks said their CVMA chapter is always looking for new members and ways to support local veterans.