New podcast celebrates Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Downtown Menomonie Inc. has launched a new initiative for residents to learn more about the city through a podcast.

The first episodes of the podcast, "Downtown Menom" were released at the end of May. The podcast focuses on different city officials and residents, letting listeners get to know them. Guests have included Katherine Frank, Chancellor of UW-Stout, and John Christiansen the owner of Zymurgy Brewing as well as Eric Atkinson, Menomonie's police chief.

"Our chief of police came on and the conversation went from him being a private detective, to funny police stories of himself, to Game of Thrones," said executive director of Menomonie Downtown Inc., Dustyn Debuque. "Which is why we keep our podcast really loose, because that's what we want to do."

"Downtown Menom" publishes two episodes a month, typically running between 30 and 40 minutes long.