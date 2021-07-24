Local grocery co-ops looking to merge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two area grocery co-ops are looking to merge.

Officials with the board of directors for Just Local Food in Eau Claire and Market Food in Menomonie have explored merging in the past, but Just Local Food board president Karlee Wallin said the timing wasn't right until now.



Now that the board of directors for both co-ops have voted unanimously to merge, the next step is to send information on why they want to merge to the co-ops' owners, who will have the chance to vote in August and September. Wallin said this merger will benefit the co-ops' owners and customers because they will be able to lower prices.

"As a combined unit we're gonna be able to fill our shelves and make more space for our local farmers and producers," Wallin said. "Which is something that both co-ops are ultimately striving to do."

Wallin said they are also looking to expand Just Local Food into a bigger space.