Heat wave weekend continues with a less humid finish

It has been a very hot and humid weekend for Western Wisconsin. High temperatures have hit lower 90s both Friday and Saturday. The temps follow suit on Sunday with more highs reaching 90s.

Dewpoint temperatures will decrease into Sunday. While we will get a less humid feel Sunday, it will still be very hot with highs in the 90s. These high temperatures in the 90s will be more tolerable and feeling less muggy, but make sure you are staying hydrated and safe in the heat.

Sunday we will be seeing some sun with a mostly sunny sky, similar to how Saturday's sky was. This will make a great day to swim in the pool or even visit a beach. The UV index will read a high of 8, so make sure you are wearing sunscreen and taking precautions with the high heat and UV index.

Humidity will begin to rise slowly on Monday with highs reaching 90s. This increase in humidity will fuel slight chances of storms later on Monday. Before storms swing by around noon on Monday, you can expect a partly cloudy sky.

A few more slight chances of showers and storms are possible Tuesday with another partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 90s. Slight chances of isolated showers and storms continue on Wednesday with more highs in the 90s.

A few showers cannot be ruled out early on Thursday, but after they clear you can expect a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the week.