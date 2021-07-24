From solo jogging to solidarity: Park runs resume in England

LONDON (AP) — After 16 months of solo jogging, the return of the weekly 5-kilometer mass park runs across England was met with widespread jubilation. Days after all remaining lockdown restrictions were lifted in England, the organized runs were allowed to resume Saturday for the first time since the pandemic struck in March 2020. The runs, which are open to everyone, regardless of age, gender or ability, have become increasingly popular over the past few years and arguably have done more to improve the nation’s fitness than anything in decades. And the running isn’t even compulsory. Walking will do. Runner Cameron Dockerill said “it has been quite a lonely time and to come here is quite uplifting.”