Woman to serve jail time for burglary of Eau Claire golf course

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the people arrested for breaking into the Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire and trying to steal an ATM will be spending time in jail.

On Friday, Tayler Frank, 29, from St. Paul, MN pleaded and was found guilty of one count of burglary - a class F felony.



Judge Sarah Harless sentenced her to one year in jail with 31 days of sentence credit. That jail does not have to be local as long as there is no additional cost to Eau Claire County.



One of the other suspects, Nicholas Mason, 31, also from St. Paul faces a burglary charge as well. He's due back in court August 2.