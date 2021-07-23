US seeks to drop Chinese researcher’s visa fraud case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to drop their case against a Chinese researcher accused of concealing her ties to the Chinese military on a visa application so she could work in the U.S. Prosecutors asked a federal judge in Sacramento to dismiss the visa fraud charge against Juan Tang in court papers on Thursday, but gave no reason why. She was taken into custody a year ago and was accused of lying about her military ties in a visa application as she made plans to work as a cancer researcher at UC Davis. Her lawyers maintained she worked as a civilian at a Chinese military facility.