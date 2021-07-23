US Olympian Gable Steveson chases gold, pro wrestling dreams

Gable Steveson is looking to become one of the youngest U.S. wrestling gold medalists when he competes in Tokyo. The charismatic 21-year-old who weighs about 275 pounds hopes a successful run at the Games launches him into a WWE career like his mentor, Brock Lesnar, and an acting career like former WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The NCAA heavyweight champion is brimming with confidence heading into the biggest competition of his career. His stardom was seemingly planned from the beginning. His mother named him Gable Dan — after college and Olympic wrestling icon Dan Gable.