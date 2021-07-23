UK seeks to avert shortages with COVID tests for food staff

UK seeks to avert shortages with COVID tests for food staffNew
LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced plans for daily COVID-19 testing of critical food industry workers, allowing those who test negative to continue working even after they’ve been in close contact with people infected with the virus. The government said Thursday night that it has identified priority locations, including the largest supermarket distribution centers, where testing will begin this week. The program will be expanded to as many as 500 sites next week.