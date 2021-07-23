Relatives: Cubans arrested after protests face summary trial

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives and friends of Cubans arrested during the unprecedented recent protests on the island say authorities are carrying out summary trials at a time when Cuba’s government is the target of criticism from international groups and governments, including the U.S., for its crackdown on the demonstrations. Martha Acosta, mother plastic artist Carlos González Acosta, said her son was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Tuesday for public disorder. She said she wasn’t able to attend the trial in Havana because she was not informed of it until it was over. Carlos is one of an unspecified number of people arrested after the July 11 protests.