Poland a step closer to adopting controversial property law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has taken another step toward adopting much-disputed changes to property restitution rules when the Senate approved them with some amendments. The draft regulations have drawn strong criticism from Israel and from Jewish organizations who say the new rules would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. They insist that adoption of the new regulations would strain diplomatic ties. Poland says claims _ by Poles and foreigners _ can still be made through courts. The amended draft still needs approval from the parliament’s lower chamber and from the president.