Packers, star WR Davante Adams halt contract talks: report

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - There appears to be more trouble in Titletown. As the sports world waits on pins and needles to see if Aaron Rodgers will report to camp next week, a new report shows contract extension talks between the Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have been broken off.

That is according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Related: Aaron Rodgers turns down extension

Rapoport said the extension talks have been broken off and "there are no current plans to resume them." The Packers report to camp on Tuesday with the first practice taking place Wednesday.

Adams is under contract for the 2021 season and is slated to make $12.25 million.