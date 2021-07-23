NFL dealing with multiple questions as training camps open

From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open. The preseason will include only three games except for Dallas and Pittsburgh, who play four because they meet in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. The regular season, of course, has been expanded by one match to 17. The drama surrounding QBs Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Deshaun Watson of Houston figures to hold the spotlight, as will the debut of seven new head coaches including Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.