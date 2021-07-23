New Eau Claire skatepark plans moving forward

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new skatepark is one step closer to becoming part of Boyd Park as renderings of the future park are created.

Eau Claire Skaters Association founder Gabe Brummett said they worked with the city of Eau Claire in seeking proposals to build the park. The ones pictured in this article, he said, are just an example of what the park could look like. But in the coming weeks and months they are going to hold three design workshops to see what local skaters want to see in the park.

"We look at the world as our playground, so having dedicated legal space is a great thing, so that's what we advocate for," Brummett said.

The park would be the second in Eau Claire, and is intended to be twice the size of the Lakeshore park. Back in 2013, the skaters association entered an agreement with the city that they would raise the $75,000 needed to build the park, a goal they reached in February. But Brummett said costs have gone up since 2013, and now thinks the park could cost $200,000. He said after the design workshops, the skaters association will renegotiate their agreement with the city.

"I think that if we as a group made it to $100,000 and then asked the city to pay for the other half, I feel like that would be fair, but I don't know if that's what's going to happen," Brummett said.

When exactly these design workshops will take place will be posted on the Eau Claire Skaters Association Instagram and Facebook pages.

If all goes well moving forward, Brummett hopes to see a skatepark built in 2022.