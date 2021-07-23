New details show Eau Claire man was ‘horsing around with gun’ before shooting, killing teen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New court documents show what allegedly happened in the moments leading up to a teenager's death earlier this week.

Austin Vang, 26, was formally charged with first degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon on Friday.

He is accused of shooting and killing Marwan Washington, 14, at a home on Terry Lane on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Friday:

Vang told authorities he was "horsing around" with his gun and he forgot to unload it. He said he messes around with the gun all the time, saying he "pulls the trigger of the gun all the time and the gun is never loaded."

"I guess I loaded it," Vang told authorities.

He went on to say he usually points the gun at Washington and pulls the trigger and "usually heard the gun clicking" because he "usually has the clip hanging halfway out of the gun."

Eau Claire police say Vang is dating Washington's older sister and the three of them live together.

When authorities told Vang that Washington had died, they say Vang hung his head and began to cry, saying it was his fault and "I deserve whatever punishment I get."

Vang was in court on Friday morning where a $50,000 cash bond was set.

If convicted, Vang faces up to 65 years in prison.