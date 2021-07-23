Myanmar prisoners protest military with chants, songs

BANGKOK (AP) — Prisoners inside Myanmar’s most notorious jail have reportedly held a protest, singing popular songs opposing the military government and chanting political slogans. One video posted to social media showed a street close to Insein Prison in Yangon with clear audio of voices shouting support for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint. According to a lawyer representing some of those detained, the prisoners were demanding the release of all those held on political charges, an easing of prison regulations and medical treatment for those who have fallen sick amid spiraling cases of the coronavirus. The lawyer asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of his position. He said he believed talks were underway.