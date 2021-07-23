Murals going up in Menomonie as part of first ‘Let’s Paint the Town’

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There are new murals around downtown Menomonie as part of the first ever "Let's Paint the Town" event.

About two years ago, the group Menomonie Mural Project had the idea to paint murals over graffiti on downtown buildings.

The COVID-19 pandemic paused the plans, but they kicked off the "Let's Paint the Town" event on Thursday night.

The murals include one for a laundromat that was worn over time. Another is above the restaurant Silver Dollar and one above Town and Country Antiques is celebrating Harry Miller's motorcycle, which organizers said might have been the first ever, but Miller did not patent his design.

Mural project chair Sylvia Gengenbach said she is ecstatic to see the murals go up.

"This has actually been my dream for several decades," Gengenbach said. "I used to sit in my office at the university and I could see down Main Street and I would look down Main Street and think, 'wouldn't this town be wonderful if it had some historic murals in its historic downtown?'"

As part of the "Let's Paint the Town," Friday is Taste of Menomonie with local restaurant specials and Saturday will have sidewalk sales downtown.

Gengenbach said they are already looking for more places to paint murals when the event takes place again next year.