Mondovi teen reported missing & endangered and could be in Eau Claire

MONDOVI, Wis. (WQOW) - A teenager in Mondovi who police say has low-functioning cognitive abilities has been missing since Thursday night.

The teen is Hannah Conklin, 17. She has red hair, hazel eyes and is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a green/white sleeveless shirt.

According to Mondovi police, Conklin left her home on Prairie Avenue in Mondovi on Thursday at about 7 p.m. At 11 p.m. Thursday, Conklin had contact with her mother who lives outside of Wisconsin. At that point, Conklin said she was near a college.

She also contacted a friend on Thursday night at 10:12 saying she was in Eau Claire.

Police said she was in a temporary placement in Mondovi since Wednesday night and is recently from the Eau Claire area.

If you see Conklin, you are asked to call Mondovi PD at 715-926-4423.