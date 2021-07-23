Skip to Content

Man accused in deadly Texas standoff faces federal charge

LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man charged in the fatal shooting of a SWAT officer in a small West Texas city during a standoff last week has been charged with a federal crime. Omar Soto-Chavira was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer who responded to the scene. Prosecutors say the 22-year-old defendant repeatedly opened fire on law enforcement during the almost 11-hour July 15 standoff at a house in Levelland, west of Lubbock. Soto-Chavira was already charged in state court this week with capital murder in the death of Lubbock County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett.

Associated Press

