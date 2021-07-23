Life in prison is sentence for Florida man in double killing

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man will serve life in prison for the 2018 slayings of his girlfriend and young special-needs daughter. The sentenced imposed Friday by a Tampa judge was a foregone conclusion when a jury opted in June not to recommend the death penalty. Oneal, 32, was convicted of murder, attempted murder, arson and aggravated child abuse. Trial testimony showed he shot and beat to death his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, and used a hatchet to kill their 9-year-old daughter, who suffered from autism and cerebral palsy. Oneal also stabbed and wounded his son, then 8, and set fire to the family home.