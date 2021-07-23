Landslides in western India kill 5, while floods trap more

NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official says landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by floodwaters. The dead were killed in three landslides Thursday in Raigad district in western Maharashtra state. Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways. The official said the rains had slowed and water levels were coming down Friday, but access to badly hit areas was still blocked, hampering rescue operations.