Judge: ‘Plausible’ N Ireland bombing could have been stopped

LONDON (AP) — A judge in Northern Ireland says there is plausible evidence that authorities could have prevented the worst single atrocity of the Troubles. High Court Justice Mark Horner recommend Friday that authorities in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland open an investigation into the Omagh bombing that killed 29 people. Horner says that an investigation was necessary to determine whether a more “proactive” security approach might have thwarted the attack on Aug. 15, 1998.