Hot and humid start to the weekend

Heat, humidity, and storm chances is what we can expect for the start of our weekend. The heat and humidity will stick around on Saturday.

This weekend will remain a hot one with high temperatures in the 90s all weekend long. Dew points are in the upper 60s making it feel very muggy outside.

Shower and storm chances from Friday will continue until early morning on Saturday. Some storms will be strong and can even develop into severe storms.

There are a few risks with theses storms such as hail, strong winds, and flooding, but they are all low. The storms will arrive around midnight and continue early morning hours before clearing out around 10 am.

After these storms pass, humidity will continue on Saturday with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 90s and will feel very sticky outdoors.

Humidity will not be as bad Sunday, but it will still be a hot day. High temperatures will stay in the low 90s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky.

You can expect Monday to have a partly cloudy sky with temps still in the 90s. Humidity will rise again on Tuesday with slight chances of showers and storms. This heat wave in the 90s will continue through Wednesday.