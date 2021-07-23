Heat wave begins Friday, prompts the chance for severe storms

The forecast stays sweaty as the heat wave begins and brings us a chance for a few strong storms to jump start the weekend.

Friday will be hot and moist again. High temperatures will climb towards 91 with dew points in the low 70s. This will make it feel closer to 100 degrees at times Friday afternoon. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a chance for storms rolling in late.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon/ early evening Friday, but the bulk of potentially severe storms will come after dark. They valley is in a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms, while our northern counties like Barron, Polk and Rusk county are in a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms.

The main threats include large hail and strong straight-line winds. Make sure your alerts are on when you head to bed Friday night. These storms will clear out by mid morning Saturday and we'll be back to sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Those storms should drop dew points for Saturday afternoon, but the heat won't leave us. The 90s stick around the rest of the weekend and into next week with limited chances for storms.