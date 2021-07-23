Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain President Jovenel Moïse has received his body for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent demonstrations in the area. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moïse. He was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife. Friday’s funeral comes a day after violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires.