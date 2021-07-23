Gilmanton teen killed in Buffalo County Crash

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A 17-year-old from Gilmanton was killed after his vehicle rolled in the Town of Dover, southeast of Mondovi, on Friday.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. near Fisken Valley Road. On scene, first responders report the teenager was found partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath. Life saving efforts were attempted, but unsuccessful.

According to authorities, the cause of the crash appears to be a loss of control of the vehicle.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.