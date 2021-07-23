Former Abby Vans driver convicted of sexual assault of two women he drove

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - A former driver for Abby Vans, now convicted of sexually assaulting two women with brain injuries, will not spend any time behind bars.

In court Friday, Cory Olsen, 48, of Fairchild was found guilty of recklessly subjecting an individual to abuse and two counts of fourth degree sexual assault - all misdemeanors. A felony charge of second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim was dismissed by the court.



According to Olsen's criminal complaint, in late 2017 and early 2018 two women Olsen drove said he had sexual contact with them several times. He told one that it was a secret and not to tell anyone.



In November 2018, Olsen was found not competent after an examination, but was once again found to be competent in March 2020.



Friday, the court sentenced Olsen to three years of probation. He's ordered to register as a sex offender for three years and to not work or engage with developmentally disabled people or other vulnerable adults.