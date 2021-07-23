Enbridge: Anchor in Straits of Mackinac will be recovered

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge Energy says an anchor will be recovered from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac after it became detached from a cable during maintenance of an oil pipeline. The incident involved an Enbridge contractor. Enbridge says there was no risk to Line 5. The pipeline crosses the bottom of the straits connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Enbridge wants to build a tunnel in the water to house the pipeline. It has a permit from the state but needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Critics want the pipeline shut down, saying the lakes are at risk.