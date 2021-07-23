Eau Claire’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days comes to an end

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What took 14 days to put up now has to come down as Wisconsin Farm Technology Days packs up in Eau Claire.

Initial estimates have the visitor account over 52,000, with 18,000 attending on the first day.

The committee used ticket sales, counted bus tour-goers and parked cars to estimate the number of patrons at the event, official numbers are still coming in, and so is the money.

According to executive chair of the show, Mike Gintner, WFTD brought in over $150,000, and they're still counting.

And while they counted, the committee also made a list of adjustments for next year's tech days in Clark County.

"As a committee, we're going to put together what worked, what didn't work well. The biggest thing is just putting some of our water stations a little bit closer, which we got those moved the first day. The first day was a little warm, so we realized they were in the wrong spot, so we got them moved real quick," said Gintner.

Something else Gintner said they will consider adding, signs to all the big tents and events.

Next year, the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days heads to Clark County July 12-24.