UPDATE: Chippewa Falls attempted abduction suspect arrested

UPDATE

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The suspect has been identified and is in custody.

According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief, the suspect in this case has been identified and is now safely in custody. There is no danger to the public

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls police say you could be in danger as they try and track down the driver of a black Volkswagen who may be trying to abduct women.

According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, a "large, tall and white male approximately 30 years of age with brown hair" in a 2014 black Volkswagen Jetta with no plates and a slightly discolored front bumper has been involved in three reported incidents of attempted abductions of adult females in the area.

The females reporting to police are aged in the high teens and low 20s.

Chief Kelm said it appears there may be danger to the public.

If you see the vehicle you are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not interact with the driver.

No pictures are currently available.