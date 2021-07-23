Chippewa Falls loses in American Legion Baseball regional final, other American Legion Baseball scores

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77's season came to an end Friday, losing 5-4 to the Superior Reds in the Class AAA regional final.

After trailing 5-0 through the first six innings, Chippewa Falls Post 77 scored four runs in the seventh inning.

With the win, the Superior Reds advance to the American Legion State Baseball Tournament for the first time in 18 years.

In the Class A regional semifinals, Baldwin defeated Altoona, 16-8, and Osceola defeated Osseo, 12-1.