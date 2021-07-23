Canine cough going around the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A virus is making its way through the Chippewa Valley, and who it really affects, is your dog.

Officials from an Eau Claire grooming, boarding, and doggy daycare called Paws and Claws Top Dog say kennel cough, or what they like to call canine cough, has been going around for at least a month.

Co-owner Stephanie Sorensen said canine cough is airborne and is similar to a cold.

Even though it's not life-threatening, she said there have been fewer dogs at her facility lately.

She usually has up to 45 dogs a day, but on Friday, she had half that amount.

She said it's not necessarily because those missing dogs have canine cough, but because their owners wanted to temporarily pull them out to decrease potential exposure.

"It's a virus. So generally it sounds like a hacking cough or a retching, sometimes a seal. Sometimes they get lethargic. Your vet will generally either prescribe an antibiotic to prevent secondary infections. The other thing they'll do is maybe give a cough suppressant," Sorensen said.

Sorensen said she calls the virus a canine cough rather than a kennel cough because dogs can get it not just at a kennel, but at a daycare, training classes, dog parks, or just running into a neighbor dog.

News 18 also spoke with several veterinarian clinics around the Chippewa Valley, and vets said they've been seeing canine cough cases as well. They also said it's a nationwide thing; not just in our area.